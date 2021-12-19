Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) A watchman at the Gorewada project in Nagpur choked to death after smoke emanated from a bonfire to protect him against cold filled his check post, police said on Sunday.

Ravindra Kalbande had lit up a bonfire on late Saturday night due to cold weather. He closed the door of the cabin from inside and went to bed.

Police suspect that his bed might have caught fire from sparks emanated from the bonfire and the fire slowly spread inside the cabin. Kalbande fell unconscious due to inhalation of thick smoke and died, a police official said.

The incident came to light when his reliever reached the post.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Gittikhadan police station.

