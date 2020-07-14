Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): The State-run Osmania General hospital in Hyderabad was seen inundated with water after showers in the city on Monday.

A video that has surfaced online and shared widely, shows the corridors in the hospital being flooded with water and the person shooting the video wading in ankle-deep water.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam: Massive Fire breaks Out at Pharma Company, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

One of the oldest government hospitals is also a heritage structure and named after its founder - Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers would occur in Hyderabad towards evening or night on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Company in Visakhapatnam's JN Pharma City: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)