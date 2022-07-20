New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has raised the issue of water logging in railway subways and instructed the ministry to take action against officials responsible for sanctioning projects with "poor" feasibility study.

The Public Accounts Committee, headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, which submitted its the 52nd Report "Construction and Utilisation of Limited height Subway (LHS)", also questioned the railway ministry on why in several cases, the problem of water logging was noticed only after the funds to build the subway were spent.

Also Read | #Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tested Positive for #COVID19 and Went … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"The Committee recommended that those responsible for the sanctioning of such projects with poor pre-feasibility study should be taken to task ...

"The Committee was perturbed to note the silence of the Ministry over the spending of nearly Rs 30 lakh in case of LH-51 in Nagpur Division where the Senior Section Engineer (Works) had noticed the problem of water logging after the amount was expended. The Committee have recommended fixing responsibility in all such cases," the committee said.

Also Read | Mohammed Zubair Case: ‘How Can We Tell a Journalist Not To Write, Lawyer Not To Argue', SC on Bail Conditions for Alt News Co-Founder.

The construction of LHS gains importance as the Railways has given order that while all unmanned level crossings would be eliminated,they would be replaced by LHS' to ensure free movement of people. According to an order issued in 2006 by the Railway Board, at many locations, the traffic consist of light vehicles, two wheelers which can be catered to by providing subways of limited height which are economical.

Railway divisions were instructed to identify such unmanned/manned level crossings which can be eliminated by construction of "Limited use subways'.

However, the committee found that many of these subways were waterlogged, specially during the rainy season.

The committee also said that the cases of water logging post construction and non-provision of drainage system are part of wider problem indicating "design faults"which is a "failure of the engineering department."

The Committee has recommended that the Ministry of Railways should use all available technology and revisit the design phase of all those LHS which are ‘non-gravitational' and a mandatory directive be issued to all concerned to ensure that the LHS is made ‘gravitational' at the design stage itself.

It has also recommended that a thorough survey of all the LCs is required to be undertaken by Indian Railways in all zones at all LCs as a joint exercise of Railways alongwith concerned District Officials of the area in a time bound manner and the result of such an exercise be communicated to the Committee within a period of six months. PTI ASG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)