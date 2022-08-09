Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) Waterfalls in Goa and surrounding areas will get a facelift with new facilities to be provided to tourists, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Goa is bestowed with several waterfalls and most of them become active during monsoon.

“Waterfalls in Goa and surrounding areas to get a facelift. From a registration counter at the entrance gate, bio-toilets at every 500 mtrs, picnic spots and a guide to accompany the groups, we will ensure people visit the waterfalls and avail the facilities," Rane tweeted.

He said the Forest Department will ensure the protection of the waterfalls and enhance the visitor experience.

