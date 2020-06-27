Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of Guwahati on Thursday with water entering the residential areas and houses.

"We regulalry face waterlogging issue, the government and authorities should do something and find a solution," said a local.

"We are worried due to the incessant rains. Such situation arises every year. The area has not been cleaned amid the lockdown which has added to our woes," said another reisdent.

Heavy rains have caused havoc across Assam, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha yesterday informed that around 25,000 people have been affected due to the floods triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. (ANI)

