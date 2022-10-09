Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.

While heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday.

Also Read | The Highly Pathogenic #birdflu Avian Influenza Has Been Detected in a #duck Farm in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Will Win Hands Down in the State'.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spell for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan), in the next two hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)