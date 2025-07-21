Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight, causing waterlogging in some low-lying areas and slowing vehicular movement in parts of the city, civic officials said on Monday.

After a reduced rain spell earlier this month and sunny skies for the last few days, the metropolis witnessed heavy overnight showers.

The rain intensity reduced since early morning in the island city, but most parts of the eastern and eastern suburbs continued to receive heavy downpour.

The heavy overnight showers led to waterlogging at several low-lying areas in the city and suburbs.

The Andheri subway (in western part of Mumbai) was closed for traffic due to water accumulation.

Motorists complained of slow traffic movement on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway due to rain and other reasons during the morning rush hours.

Some commuters also complained that locals trains were running with a little delay.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 23.45 mm, the eastern suburbs received 36.42 mm and the western suburbs got 50.02 mm rainfall, civic officials said.

For the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

After a high tide of 3.91 metres at 9.19 am, another one of 3.38 metres was expected at 8.37 pm. A low tide of 2.28 metres was expected at 3.03 pm, as per a civic official.

