New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): As the country prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has said that the way it is being presented, it looks like a BJP-sponsored event.

Alleging that an environment has been created to win the elections, Ashok Gehlot said that every Indian is a devotee of Lord Ram.

"Lord Ram is of everyone. Everyone is a Rambhakt. An environment has been created to win the elections; the way it is being presented, it looks like a BJP-sponsored event. The dispute ended after the order of the Supreme Court. People of all religions welcomed the verdict. The Prime Minister's party can be the BJP but he is the leader of the entire country. Shankaracharya has become angry; he has said that he will not go to Ayodhya," Gehlot told ANI.

He further asserted that the entire programme on January 22 has come under controversy, which should not have come.

"Recently, in the election in five states, they (BJP) campaigned on the issue of Ram Mandir. Controversy was created regarding Sanatan Dharma. So those who believe in democracy cannot say such things. This is a religious programme in which everyone has faith," he added.

Earlier today, Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that the BJP does not have a lease of the Ram Mandir, it belongs to the entire nation and everyone has a right to the Ram Mandir.

"Ram temple belongs to everyone. There is no question of taking credit for it. Since the BJP was in power in the Centre when the Supreme Court gave its verdict, it is the responsibility of the BJP to build the temple. The BJP does not have the lease of Ram temple, it belongs to the entire country and everyone has their right on Ram temple," Nath said.

Meanwhile, when asked whether he (Nath) will participate in the Pran Pratishtha program of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Congress leader said that he would not visit (Ayodhya) on January 22, but he would surely go someday or the other.

Notably, preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

