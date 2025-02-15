Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Saturday urged the state government to immediately begin rehabilitation efforts for victims of the Wayanad landslide, stating that the central government has allocated over Rs 500 crore for the process.

"... The central government has allocated more than Rs 500 crores very sufficient for the rehabilitation process (of Wayanad landslide victims). Already there are more than Rs 1200 crores with the state government. Central aid has already (been) received. Immediately, they have to start. The Wayanad people are badly (in need of money)," he told reporters.

Further, the BJP leader added, "The state government should act properly. Do it immediately. This is our demand."

On February 11, Wayanad's Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude, stating that persistent pressure from local people and the Opposition in Parliament and the Assembly compelled the central government to release funds.

On July 30, Kerala experienced its deadliest landslide, which claimed over 300 lives and destroyed numerous houses and buildings, severely affecting the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.

"We took a petition for it to be declared as a disaster of a severe nature (Wayanad landslide), that was accepted by the central government and because of that and the pressure we all put in Parliament, in the assembly and the pressure you all put over here, the government had to do it. The government has to send more funds for the victims. That is something I am very happy we were able to achieve," the Congress leader had said while addressing a United Democratic Front (UDF) booth level meeting at Nilambur area.

On January 23, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state assembly that Rs 712 crore had been received in the relief fund for the landslide victims.

"Land will be purchased for the township in Wayanad and houses will be built here in such a way that an additional floor can be built in the future. Those who want to live outside the township being built by the government will be given Rs 15 lakh. The government will pay the rent of the houses until the resettlement is completed. Money has been allocated for that," the Kerala CM had said. (ANI)

