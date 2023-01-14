New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police has issued a sketch of the accused in the incident of looting from the cash van of an ATM in Wazirabad area of North Delhi which took place on Tuesday.

This comes after the police scanned the footage from CCCTV cameras on the route and identified the accused.

The CCTV footage shows the miscreant threatening the cash van custodian with a weapon and then fleeing with the bag full of cash on foot. The footage shows that after being threatened, the guard got scared and handed him the bag with cash.

Earlier, the officials informed that the miscreant shot 55-year-old Udaypal Singh who was on duty as a security guard in the CMS company van, which was the cash van operating service. The security guard died while he was being taken to the hospital, confirmed the sources.

The accused took away nearly Rs 10.78 lakh in cash, claimed Dharmendra, a CMS official.

He said, "An ATM in Wazirabad was looted. The gunman was shot by unidentified people and he died while being taken to the hospital. An inquiry is being carried out and the currency notes looted in the incident are being checked." (ANI)

