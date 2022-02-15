Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed the second application in the Calcutta High Court seeking the deployment of Central Paramilitary forces in the upcoming municipal polls.

Election to the 108 municipal corporations across 20 districts in West Bengal is scheduled on February 27.

The BJP urged before the Calcutta HC chief justice to allow deployment of central paramilitary forces 72 hours before polling begins to ensure free and fair municipal elections.

Besides, paramilitary forces, the BJP has asked for effective CCTV surveillance and central monitoring of such surveillance by special officers appointed by the court. "Appoint independent, impartial general observer. Appointment impartial micro observers", stated the application letter.

BJP has also requested the deployment of central paramilitary jawans at the entry points to verify the EPIC cards (photo identities) of the voters.

The BJP in its application has sought re-polling in four municipalities. Party state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday, demanding the cancellation of polls in Bidhannagar and Asansol. The party on Monday had moved Calcutta HC alleging widespread rigging during the civic polls to four municipal corporations on February 12.

The matter is likely to be heard Wednesday (February 16). (ANI)

