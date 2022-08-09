Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday met aspirants for school teachers jobs, who are on a dharna for over 500 days, and said the talks were satisfactory.

However, before appointing new people, the school education department needs to arrive at the exact figure of the required teacher posts and take up the issue with other departments such as finance, Basu said.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the agitating aspirants also said that the meeting was satisfactory and they were hopeful that 2,179 vacant posts of teachers would be filled up by the department in an expeditious manner.

The agitators claimed that around 6000 people have their names on the merit list released by the School Service Commission for various categories of teachers for recruitment in upper primary, secondary and higher secondary institutes.

“During the meeting, the minister said none will be left out and the recruitment process will be completed as early as possible in a foolproof manner,” the spokesperson said adding that they will not call off their stir till all of them get appointment letters.

Basu later said the government first needs to know the exact number of posts to be created.

"Creating new posts requires the consent of the finance department, the CM's department, as well as departments like backward class,” the minister said.

“The government is sympathetic to their cause. But we need to explore the legal option. The issue needs to be discussed at the state cabinet," Basu said.

