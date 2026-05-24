India News | WB Falta Repoll: BJP's Debangshu Panda Takes Early Lead, Supporters Celebrate as Counting Continues

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): The counting of votes for the high-stakes Falta Assembly constituency repoll in West Bengal has taken a decisive turn. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda has established a commanding lead as officials move through the 21 scheduled rounds of counting under heavy institutional security.

Panda is leading by over 9,000 votes after the first round of counting on Sunday. The atmosphere outside counting centres has turned celebratory for the BJP, with supporters breaking out in early cheers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans as consecutive rounds reinforce Panda's widening margin.

Also Read | Falta Assembly Election 2026 Result: BJP Candidate Debnagshi Panda Takes Massive Lead After First Round of Counting; TMC Slips to 4th Position.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), following the initial blocks of counting, Panda is leading and has secured a gap of 14,514+ votes by Round 5. Sambhu Nath Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trailing in 2nd Place, Abdur Razzak Molla from the Indian National Congress (INC) is positioned 3rd, while Jahangir Khan from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who withdrew before voting from the Falta contest, was trailing heavily at 4th place.

"I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy and good. I want more and more development for Falta," Khan had said during a press conference.

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The TMC, however, later clarified that Khan's withdrawal was his personal decision and was not made at the direction of the party. Despite his name remaining physically on the ballot due to formal withdrawal timelines, the exit left the TMC virtually out of active contention.

Security remained tight in and around Diamond Harbour Women's University, the counting centre, with personnel deployed in large numbers to ensure the counting process remained smooth and peaceful.

A BJP worker expressed confidence over the party's performance and hailed the polling process as fair.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are feeling very good. As per our calculations, the BJP is heading towards a decisive victory. The election was conducted very fairly and today the common people of Falta have given their verdict. There was an atmosphere of fear earlier, but now the people have spoken. Jahangir Khan is irrelevant now, and the law will take its course."

Polling for the re-election in the constituency was held on May 21 under heavy security and institutional supervision. The 144 Falta Assembly constituency recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.43 per cent till 1 pm on polling day.

The repoll in Falta was ordered after irregularities were reported during polling in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

According to the Election Commission of India, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)