Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): In the aftermath of violent clashes that erupted in parts of West Bengal over the Waqf Amendment Act, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday visited a relief camp in Par Lalpur, located in the state's Malda district and assured proactive action.

Speaking to ANI after his visit, Governor Bose said, "I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They also informed me of their requirements. Certainly, proactive action will be taken."

"...They (women) said that they were intimidated, miscreants came into their houses and they were physically assaulted, abusive words were used," he added.

The violence, triggered by protests against the central government's recent changes to the Waqf laws, led to property damage, injuries, and the displacement of several families, prompting the administration to set up temporary shelters and relief camps.

During his visit, Governor Bose was surrounded by local residents, many of whom were victims of the violence.

He was seen listening intently to their concerns and personally directing officials present on the ground to ensure that their grievances were addressed promptly.

The WB Governor engaged with both affected citizens and administrative personnel to review the relief measures in place.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Governor addressed the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda in the state, noting that the issue is persistent.

The Governor stated that there were two cancerous growths in West Bengal's politics---violence and corruption.

"The cult of violence is a reality in Bengal. We have two cancerous growths on the body politic of West Bengal -- one is violence, and the other is corruption. We must strike at the root of this. I'm sure that victory will be ours," Bose told ANI while on his way to visit violence-affected areas in Murshidabad and Malda.

The Governor stated that the Raj Bhavan's "Peace Room" continues to receive a significant number of complaints and requests for assistance from areas affected by violence; however, he noted that the number of complaints has significantly decreased since the deployment of Central Forces.

"We have been getting 100 such requests and complaints from the field. Over the last two days, the number has decreased significantly following the deployment of the Central Forces. I also talked to the complainants selectively, especially those who are in great distress, directly with them to reassure them that we are all with them," he said.

He added that he would be visiting rehabilitation camps in Malda and had requested support from the Red Cross to expedite the relief work.

"They are distributing whatever is required there because the Red Cross is an international organisation that can even operate in war zones. We'll certainly mobilise all resources to bring relief and succour to the affected people," the Governor said.

"This is a democracy where various suggestions come. It will be properly considered by the appropriate authorities. I have been in constant contact with all concerned, particularly the state government and the central government, informing them and sharing opinions with them," he added.

"We will see that peace and normalcy are established. We will certainly take care of the affected people. We'll take a long-term approach to ensure that the root of violence is terminated in the bud, and that is going to be a commitment as Governor to the people of Bengal," he further stated.

The Governor's visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage.

Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims.

The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also arrived in West Bengal's Malda on Friday to visit the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda following protests.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha shared his thoughts on the recent violence in Murshidabad, emphasising the importance of non-violence and democratic methods.

"Normalcy must be restored in Murshidabad. This nation has a culture of resistance, but it should be Gandhian in nature. Gandhi ji employed 'satyagraha' and Ambedkar Ji filed legal petitions; both of these approaches should be utilised. Whoever dies in violence is an Indian citizen...", he said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Friday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing "politics" instead of taking appropriate steps.

Following violence erupting in Murshidabad, West Bengal, during Waqf protests, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that any state government which is "unable to ensure peace in the state does not have the right to stay in power."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday also slammed the centre and West Bengal government for the Murshidabad violence.

His criticism also came in the wake of violence following protests over the Waqf (amendment) Act in the State.

Expressing pain, Tiwari accused both the centre and the state of failing to maintain law and order in Murshidabad, resulting in an exodus of families. (ANI)

