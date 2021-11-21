Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): In view of India versus New Zealand T20 match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday, the West Bengal government has relaxed the 11 pm to 5 am restrictions for two hours on the movement of people and vehicles associated with the match.

The relaxation would begin from 11 pm of November 21 to 1 am of November 22 for spectators, players, match officials and others associated with the match

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur.

"In view of the third T-20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 21st November, 2021, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 PM to 5 AM shall be relaxed for 2 hours from 11 PM of 21st November, 2021 to 1 AM of 22nd November, 2021 for spectators, players, match officials, organizers and other persons associated with the said match," an official order said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)