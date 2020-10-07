Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Alleging that the West Bengal home department's response to his input on crime rate amounted to "maligning the constitutional head of the state", Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to pay greater attention to the "alarming decline in the law and order situation".

Dhankhar, in yet another letter to the chief minister, said that data sourced from commissioners of various divisions in the state was shared by him in public domain to create awareness and sensitise people about the crimes committed against women.

"The response of West Bengal Home Department over this input stunned me... the Home Department engaged in maligning the constitutional head by labelling his input as 'baseless, ill-founded and misguiding, totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures'. This was beyond any justifiability, apart from abysmally lacking factual premise," the governor wrote.

He also said that reports sent to the chief secretary and the office of the governor for the month of August by divisional commissioners of Burdwan, Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Presidency and Malda reflected 223 rapes and 639 kidnappings were recorded in the state.

Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMC government since assuming charge in Bengal, had tweeted figures about rapes and kidnappings in August and urged the chief minister to put law and order in place before "attending (to) flames elsewhere."

Taking to Twitter, the home department had on Tuesday said, "Rajbhavan dissemination of WB statistics on rape and kidnapping is not based on any official report, data, or information. Allegations are baseless, ill-founded, and misguiding: totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures."

Dhankhar rued that despite asking the home department to delete its tweet, no correctional course was taken.

"I urge you to focus greater attention at the alarming decline in law and order, particularly crime against women, on our home turf," he told the CM, who also holds the Home (Police) portfolio.

War of words has intensified between Banerjee and Dhankhar, with both shooting off letters to each other over a host of issues concerning the state.

The CM, in a letter to Dhankhar last month, had asked him to "act within the mandates of the Constitution".

