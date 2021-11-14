Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], November 14 (ANI): Puja pandal of Goddess Jagadhatri in Chandannagar has been made with 1000 kg of turmeric this year as the management claims that turmeric is used as an antibiotic that might help to keep COVID-19 at bay.

"Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic this year the Puja Committee has made the pandal completely yellow using turmeric. This pavilion has been made from a total of 1000 kg of turmeric. About Rs 8,00,000 has been spent in making this pandal. The idol of Mother Jagaddhatri is 18 feet in height," said Laltu Sarkar, Vice President of Hatkhola Mansatla Puja Committee.

Stressing on the fact that the pandal committee has tried to make every possible arrangement in the view of Covid-19, Sarkar said, "Turmeric acts as an antibiotic this time for a corona-free environment. Covid-19 protocols have also been taken care of by this Puja committee. Sanitization has been arranged at the entrance of the pavilion for the visitors."

The four-day festival is being celebrated every year in Chandannagar. This year the pandals of Hatkhola Manastala, Bagbazar Sarbjanin and Tematha Sarbogenin are centres of attraction.

"Whole year we wait to visit Chandannagar to celebrate this festival same as we wait in Kolkata for Durga Puja," said Saheb Chatterjee, Member, Bagbazar Puja committee and Bengali actor.

"We always come here every year but missed it last year because of the pandemic. We are happy to see the arrangements of sensitisation here and also the turmeric pandal is very innovative," said Aahna Bhattacharyya, a devotee. (ANI)

