Howrah (West Bengal) [India], August 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday visited famed novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence in West Bengal's Howrah.

Nadda, accompanied by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, also paid floral tribute to the bust of the novelist.

Earlier today, the party president participated in the BJP's Panchayat State Conference and held meetings with the Bengal BJP Core Committee, Members of Parliament, and legislators to review preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal is hosting the party's Eastern Regional Conference starting today, with the presence of 134 workers and district council members from the Eastern Region, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is a likelihood of JP Nadda holding a separate meeting with Bengal BJP officials who have emerged victorious in the Panchayat elections on August 13. Despite instances of violence, the party managed to win seats extensively.

BJP President JP Nadda will also meet with the Bengal BJP Core Group to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

