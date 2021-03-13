Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a man who had been on the run for a year after kidnapping his five-year-old son from West Bengal, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Friday nabbed Bilal Mohammed Manik Mulla from Ambernath in Thane district, inspector Krishna Kokni of Crime Unit I said.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped his son from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in early 2020, and had been on the run ever since, the official said.

The West Bengal police had recently received a tip-off that the accused was in Thane and accordingly, they alerted the police here, he said.

According to the police, the accused had abducted his son from his second wife and sent him away to Bangladesh with his first wife.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's mother at the time, a case under section 363 (kidnapping) and other provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused. PTI

