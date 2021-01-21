Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Pirzada Abbas Siddique, the founder of the Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat, will announce his political party on Thursday.

The decision has been taken ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had met Abbas Siddique. Earlier, Owaisi had announced that his party will fight the West Bengal Assembly polls in an alliance with Siddique.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in the next few months.

BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state. (ANI)

