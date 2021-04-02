Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its list of 30-star campaigners for the fourth phase of the assembly polls to be held on April 10 in West Bengal.

BJP has added the name MP Jyotiraditya Scindia to the list-making him a star campaigner for the polls along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other union ministers.

Some of the others on the list include Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Debra (West Midnapore) constituency Bharti Ghosh, Smriti Irani, Mithun Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, John Barla and Suvendu Adhikari.

The first two phases of polling saw a voter turn out of 79.9 and 80.43 per cent respectively.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase will be held on April 6. Elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls.

The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

