Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid counting on votes on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she has information that some manipulations were done after the declaration of results for the Nandigram seat.

Briefing the mediapersons, Mamata said, "Do not worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It is ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I do not mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election."

"I accept the verdict. But I will move the Court because I have information that after the declaration of results there were some manipulations done and I will reveal those. BJP has lost the elections. They played dirty politics. We faced the horror of the Election Commission. We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID-19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation," she stated.

Earlier today, there were reports of Mamata winning from the Nandigram constituency. However, the counting of votes is still in the progress and Mamata was trailing by 9,862 votes.

Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Nandigram witnessed a high voltage "Khela" (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

The constituency has seen a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

It must be added here that Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said the counting process is still going on for the Nandigram seat and people should not make speculations. "The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate," tweeted TMC.

As the day progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling TMC in West Bengal assembly elections as the party has already won 25 seats and is leading in 188 constituencies. The BJP has won four seats and is leading in 74 seats.

The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)

