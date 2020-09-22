Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) At least 62 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal, raising the death toll 4,483, while 3,182 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 2,31,484, the health department said in its bulletin.

The discharge rate rose to 87.28 per cent, as 3,047 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of people who have defeated the disease so far to 2,02,030.

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

Bengal currently has 24,971 active coronavirus cases.

Since Monday, 45,447 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Now Available for Pre-orders via Amazon.in & Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)