Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): A political and campus row broke out at Jadavpur University on Sunday after slogans referencing "Azad Kashmir" were found written on a university wall during Ram Navami celebrations.

Kazi Masoom Akhtar, Padma Shri awardee and nominee Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, condemned the incident and called for an investigation, saying that some people "think it's modernity to hate one's own country."

"It's so unfortunate that for the national anthem of the country for which our people gave blood so that the coming generation will respect that, so why this 'Azad Kashmir' is written here. Everyone respects lord Ram, and all should respect Ram Navami. We organise Saraswati Puja here; what is the issue, and why is there so much debate over Ram Navami celebrations?" he said while speaking to ANI.

Akhtar, who attended the Ram Navami celebrations organized by the General Students' Union of the university, further said, "If there is any issue, some conditions should be imposed. But denying permission altogether isn't right. If an Iftar party can be held, why not Ram Navami? It's insulting the emotions of crores of people. I am given the responsibility to choose the Vice Chancellor by the Governor. I will personally erase this (slogan of Azad Kashmir), and for this, I'm ready to go through all the danger. An investigation must be conducted to find out who did this. Some people think that it's modernity to hate one's own country."

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said that preparations had been made for the Ram Navami events. "For the last two months, we've been gathering feedback for police arrangements. So far, no untoward incidents have occurred during any processions. Drones and CCTVs are in place. Sensitive areas have been secured."

After initial uncertainty, the General Students' Union proceeded with Ram Navami celebrations on the Jadavpur University campus on Sunday. Jadavpur University had allegedly denied permission earlier, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence.

"...Jadavpur University, which is called a stronghold of Leftists, today we have covered the slogan of 'Azad Kashmir' with the Indian flag. However, a police case is going on, so we will remove the flag when we leave. It is just a symbolic protest," said Somsurya Banerjee, a student at Jadavpur University (JU).

"The same will be done at every place where such separatist acts occur, and we will also take legal action against such acts. Ram Navami will also be celebrated as it is our democratic right," he added.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sahu, questioned the denial, "If there is no Vice-Chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university never banned it. I've earlier participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar parties on campus."

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee also participated in a Ram Navami procession in Kolkata. She alleged that the police in West Bengal were acting like cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"People are on the roads to take part in the procession as we are celebrating Ram Navami. Ram is all over the country and in West Bengal. We don't need anyone's permission to celebrate Ram Navami at Jadavpur University. Only West Bengal is a place where we need permission to celebrate our religious festival. Police don't give permission; we always get permission from the court. The police are working here as the cadre and not the police," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Taking to X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner."

A Shobha Yatra was also scheduled to take place in Hooghly on Sunday as part of the Ram Navami 2025 celebrations. Security was heightened in Howrah, where large numbers of devotees gathered at temples.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh extended his greetings for Ram Navami, saying the festival would be celebrated with great fervor across the state. He also urged law enforcement authorities to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees to observe the festival according to their traditions. (ANI)

