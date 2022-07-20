Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Tight security arrangements will be in place for Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally in the Esplanade area of Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

A total of 4,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city, of whom 3,500 will be at the venue in the heart of the city. Additional CCTVs have been installed there, a senior officer said.

Around 30 deputy commissioner-rank officers, 70 assistant commissioner-rank officers and 150 inspectors will be at the venue. Apart from that, 750 other police officers will be deployed in other parts of the eastern metropolis.

A tab will be kept on the movement of rally attendees towards the venue, and policemen in plainclothes will be posted at different entry points to the city, he said.

Twelve heavy radio flying squads will be deployed, and an adequate number of PCR vans will patrol the city streets on Wednesday night.

Many people will reach Kolkata by crossing Hooghly River. Special DMG boats and divers will be deployed for their safety, he added.

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president.

She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

