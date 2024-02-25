New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry and the Ayush Ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on February 26 to improve the nutritional status of adolescent girls in five Utkarsh districts, an official statement said on Sunday.

The statement issued by the Women and Child Development Ministry, however, did not name the five districts.

Under Mission Utkarsh, launched in January 2022, 15 central ministries and departments are working to bring select Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in bottom districts to the state and national average.

Through collaboration and coordinated efforts, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and the Ministry of Ayush have been working towards leveraging traditional knowledge, promotion of wellness through joint yoga protocols and promoting diet diversity through consumption of locally grown wholesome foods, the statement said.

To further strengthen this collaboration, a national event will be held under the chairpersonship of Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, it said.

During the event, an MoU will be signed between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Ayush to achieve improvement in the nutritional status of adolescent girls in five Utkarsh districts, it added.

The statement further said, "This integration seeks to harness the strengths of traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda while incorporating modern healthcare systems and techniques to promote holistic well-being among women and children."

