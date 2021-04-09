Jabalpur, Apr 9 (PTI) The West Central Railway (WCR) on Friday said it would impose a fine of Rs 100 on people seen on its station platforms without masks.

Speaking to reporters, WCR general manager Shailendra Kumar Singh said such action was already underway on board trains and now has been extended to platforms.

The WCR comprises Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota divisions.

