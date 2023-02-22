Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Within days of being allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Maharashtra State Minister of Industries Uday Samant on Tuesday, said that the party members want Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be the chief of Shiv Sena.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Uday Samant said, "We agreed that CM Eknath Shinde will be our new Shivsena party chief. We will soon submit our letter to the Election Commission regarding this.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

"Today, we have decided that there will be no compromise in following the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray who formed 'Shiv Sena'," Samant said.

Minister Samant said that the National Executive Meeting was held under the leadership of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dissolves Suspended Staff Selection Commission.

"The National Executive meeting has been done under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, he guided all of us. We discussed what election commission criteria have been given to us, and how we can work for the people," he said.

"A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken on them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee," he said.

He also said, "We recommend Bharat Ratna Award should be given to Veer Sawarkar".

Last week, the Election Commission of India allotted the name Shiv Sena and the party symbol of 'Bow and Arrow' to the Eknath Shinde faction. This came as a huge blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which has been fighting to stake a claim over the party's name and symbol after Shinde's rebellion last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)