Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Naval Chief R. Hari Kumar on Saturday said that India performed well in every sport in the recent past and expressed confidence that the Men in Blue would win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to ANI, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "Indian sports teams have been performing very well for the last few years. In the recent games, we won more than 100 medals (Asian Games 2023). We are confident that our team will win. Best wishes of each soldier and Navy officer are with the Indian team for their success."

Indian supporters from across the country have gathered outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup Final.

Fans are hopeful that India will win the historic tournament. Speaking to ANI, a supporter expressed that India would win the World Cup final match and repeat the historic feat of the 2011 World Cup.

"With the form, we are in I don't think Australia will be able to defeat us," said a cricket fan Arun from Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to lift their third World Cup title and avenge the loss to the Aussies by 125 runs in 2003. (ANI)

