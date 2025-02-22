Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Extensive preparations are underway at Bageshwar Dham ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 23. From security arrangements to seating and community service, authorities and organizers are leaving no stone unturned.

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri expressed his anticipation for the momentous occasion, stating, "We are eagerly waiting for that historic moment on 23 February. Good arrangements have been made. A tent has been set up on an area of 3 lakh sq ft. Parking arrangements have been made in 6-7 places. Four gates have been set up for entry and exit. Seating arrangements have been made for 80,000 to 1 lakh people. A 24-hour 'bhandara' (free food for the community) has also been planned by the Bageshwar Janseva Samiti."

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Man Crushes Stray Dog to Death in Shyamla Hills After Canine Chews His Slippers, Case Registered.

Highlighting a unique initiative, he added, "After PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Balaji Temple, for the first time, we will have a hospital in the temple instead of the temple in a hospital."

Security has been heightened in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

Also Read | 'My Father Is 100% Fit, Vote for Him': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Appeals to People To Re-Elect His Father in Upcoming Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

SP Chhatarpur, Agam Jain, elaborated on the arrangements, said, "Arrangements are being made for PM Narendra Modi's visit to Bageshwar Dham. The additional force has been called in from Bhopal. More than 2,500 personnel have been deployed. Route diversions and other arrangements are being conveyed through the media regularly."

"Parking spots have been designated and conveyed to the people. We are having regular meetings with the involvement of senior officers for crowd control," he added.

PM Modi will visit Bageshwar Dham to lay the foundation stone for a Cancer hospital.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected preparations at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho.

"I have come here to see the preparations. This place is a centre of faith, but if people get treatment for serious diseases like cancer here, it will be a virtuous act. I congratulate everyone on this," CM Yadav told reporters.

CM Yadav further said, "The Cancer Hospital's inauguration will be done. PM Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh. I welcome him. Regarding the preparations, I had a meeting with the officials. PM Modi will also give his guidance for the Global Investors Summit. PM Modi's visit will benefit us." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)