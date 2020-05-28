India News | We Are Engaged with China to Resolve Border Row: India on Trump's Offer to Mediate

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) India on Wednesday said it was engaged with China to resolve the border issue while reacting to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between the two countries to settle the festering dispute.

"We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, replying to a volley of questions at an online media briefing.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Intervention to Revive Real Estate Sector in Maharashtra.

In the midst of the tense border standoff between India and China, Trump on Wednesday said he was "ready, willing and able to mediate" between the two countries.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute," Trump said in a tweet.

Also Read | India and Australia Leaders' Virtual Summit to be Held on June 4: Report | Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)