Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): DMK MP A Raja on Saturday strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on language, accusing him of attempting to create divisions in the country.

Raja questioned the PM's stance and asserted that the BJP is fostering division.

"The Prime Minister said in an event that some people are trying to separate the country in the name of language. If you doubt that we will separate the country in the name of language, should we not also doubt that you are trying to divide the country in the name of religion?" Raja said.

He further warned that there will be strong resistance if the PM continues to speak on the language issue. "If you still speak on language, our Deputy Chief (Minister) will say, 'Go Back, Modi.' We (MMK MPs) will say, 'Shut up Modi' in Parliament."

Asserting that his party is not advocating separatism, Raja said, "We are not separatists, but it is you who force us."

Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai also criticised the Union government on the three language policy saying, "BJP is trying to insert RSS Ideology in TN , BJP dream will never come true."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that there has never been any animosity between languages of India since they influence and enrich each other.He suggested staying away from misconceptions that create a rift based on language, saying that the government understands each language in the country as mainstream.

"There has never been any animosity among Indian languages. Languages have always influenced and enriched each other. Often, when efforts are made to create divisions based on language, our shared linguistic heritage provides a strong counterargument. It is our social responsibility to distance ourselves from these misconceptions and to embrace and enrich all languages. That is why today we are looking at all the languages of the country as mainstream languages," the PM said.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of raising "imaginary concerns" driven by political motivations.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasized that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not imposing any language on a state."One point I want to re-emphasize is that the NEP is not recommending the imposition of any language on the respective students of a state. That means, in no way the NEP is recommending imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu," Dharmendra Pradhan asserted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state.

In the letter, Stalin expressed concerns regarding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement where he mentioned that Tamil Nadu's 'Samagra Shiksha' funds will not be released until the state implements the 'three language' policy mentioned in NEP 2020. (ANI)

