India News | We Are the 'real ' TMC, Says Rebel Trinamool Congress MP

New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress rebel MP Jagadish Barma Basunia has said that they will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and seek recognition as 'real TMC' in the House.

He also told ANI that they will be seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House. "We have formed the 'real TMC' group. The maximum number of MPs are with us," he told ANI.

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Basunia said they would urge the Speaker to recognise them as the real TMC. "We will demand action, not the same seating arrangement with other TMC...", he said. The meeting with the Speaker is slated to take place on June 15.

Asked if rebel TMC MPs received any call from party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Jagadish Barma Basunia said he did not get any call. He said there has been no contact.

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"I did not get any call. I do not know if any MP got a call. There has been no contact," he said.

Trinamool Congress has been facing internal turmoil after the loss in the assembly polls. While a large section of the party's legislators have rebelled and have been "recognised as the opposition" in the Bengal assembly, the rift has also hit the party's parliamentary group. Three TMC MPs have resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the group of rebel MPs in the Lok Sabha has claimed the support of 20 MPs.

Sources said 19 breakaway MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18. The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has said that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling a split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla said earlier in the day that the Trinamool Congress is imploding. "It is natural that this party is imploding... It is a one-state party, and when that state was lost, people started abandoning it. Secondly, irregularities, malpractices, and misgovernance have been the hallmark of TMC," he said.

"Many members of the party are trying to disassociate themselves from all of this. It is a good thing that they are recognising that the BJP will provide the change that people in Bengal want in terms of development, governance, strong administration, and security," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)