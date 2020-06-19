New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the China issue and said that everyone is united when it comes to patriotism.

Taking part in the virtual all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the India-China border areas, according to sources Stalin said, "We are united when it comes to patriotism."

He also welcomed the recent statements by the Prime Minister on the China issue.

At the all-party meeting, most political parties in the opposition backed the government's stand against China while Congress sought details of intrusion from the government.

Sources said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Defence Minister Sharad Pawar said that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and "we need to respect such sensitive matters".The sources said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that all-party meeting was "a good message for the nation".

"It shows that we are united behind our jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government," she said.

She said that the government should not allow Chinese firms to enter crucial sectors like telecommunications, railways and aviation.

"Don't let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we won't allow the Chinese to enter. China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship. They can do what they feel. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the government," Banerjee said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

