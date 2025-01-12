Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state following the collapse of an under-construction lintel at Kannauj railway station on Saturday and called for maximum assistance to the victims.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The incident that took place in Kannauj is very sad. Safety should have been maintained during the construction which was neglected and this incident took place. We hope that all the labourers are safe. This is a case of both negligence and corruption on the part of the BJP. This is the first time we are seeing that when a contractor is allocated work then it is outsourced twice, and later people from BJP exert pressure that till they would not be benefitted the work will not progress."

He further mentioned that as a result of this, the contractors have to compromise with the quality.

"The contractors have to compromise with quality and there are inadequate safety measures. Quality has deteriorated as a result of such incidents are taking place. This is a failure from the government side. We demand that the government should ensure all the medical facilities and other facilities for all the victims. We demand to provide maximum aid to these workers," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured that action would be taken against those found guilty.

He said, "The government's instruction is that immediate relief and rescue work should be done there. The accident will be investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."

A rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of a dog squad.

Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said, "Around 28 people have been rescued. They were admitted to the hospital. 15 people have been discharged. 6 people are seriously injured but out of danger. There are no head injuries. Some people have received fractures. They are under observation. We have done inspection by drone and manually. SDRF snipper dogs have been pressed into service. No casualties have been reported yet. The debris will be cleared in some time. 28 people have been identified."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajni Tiwari has said that 24 people have been injured in the lintel collapse at Kannauj railway station and those responsible for negligence would be punished after an investigation.

"A railway building was being constructed at Kannauj Railway station and a lintel was being applied when it collapsed and as per information received 24 people got injured. Some of them are grievously injured. Four of them are in the medical college and 20 in the district hospital. Teams are trying to find out if any more persons are trapped and the injured are being treated. An inquiry will be conducted and those guilty of negligence will be punished," the minister said.

Northeast Railway CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh said that a compensation of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the seriously injured.

"We received information that during slab casting at Kannauj Railway Station, five workers have been injured and have been sent to the hospital. A compensation of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 5,000 for those who have suffered minor injuries. Ex-gratia will also be given. Railway and state government teams are present at the spot. Relief and rescue work is going on," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun said that 23 people were rescued and 20 received minor injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

"Work was going on for the new terminal at Kannauj railway station, today the under-construction structure collapsed here. 23 people were rescued, 20 people received minor injuries, and they are undergoing treatment. 3 people are seriously injured and they have been referred to Lucknow. Some more people are feared to be trapped," he said.

A senior Railways official said that Kannauj is among the stations selected under the Amrit Bharat Yojana - which provides for the development of railway stations.

"An under-construction lintel has collapsed here. The administration immediately came into action and the officers and the local people also did the rescue work. Further investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

