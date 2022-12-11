Patna (Bihar) [India], December 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that they have developed Bihar despite it being a backward state.

"Many states in the country have been given a special status for their development because of them being backward. We have done development in the state despite it being a backward state and without seeking anybody's help. Imagine how much development we would have done if we were given special status," Nitish Kumar said addressing a plenary session of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU).

Also Read | Who Is Mukesh Agnihotri? Know All About New Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM a Journalist-Turned-Politician.

He stressed that their government has focussed on the education of people and said that they have successfully served the people here with drinking water and electricity at their houses.

"We have developed the state despite being poor. We have served the people in every way, in terms of education, support, development, healthcare, and medicine," he said.

Also Read | Who Is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu? Know All About New Himachal Pradesh CM Who Started His Political Career at Age of 17.

Further in his address, he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged it of working against the JDU, even after forming a coalition government with the latter in the 2020 assembly elections.

"Everyone knows that we have never won fewer seats. We have always won with huge numbers but we suffered in 2020 because they tried to defeat our candidates when they had an alliance with us," Nitish Kumar alleged without naming anybody.

He further attacked the party on the results of recently held assembly elections in five states and six constituencies.

He said, "They are celebrating their victory in three states about are not even talking about the two places where they lost from."

Further, he said that they can win the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 with a "huge majority" if the Opposition stays united and work dedicatedly to one goal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)