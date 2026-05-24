India News | 'We Did Not Receive Any Call': Brother After Punjab ASI Joga Singh's Murder in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): The brother of Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joga Singh expressed grief after the officer was found dead with a gunshot wound on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha Road in Amritsar.

Speaking to ANI, the deceased officer's brother said the family had no prior indication of any threat or dispute before the incident took place.

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"He went at around 5:27 pm from home... Someone shot him on the way... We did not receive any call," the brother said while recounting the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

The family also revealed that the deceased ASI is survived by his son and daughter, both of whom are currently living in Canada. "He has a son and a daughter, both in Canada," the deceased's brother added.

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According to the police, the body of ASI Joga Singh was discovered in the early hours of Sunday on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha Road under suspicious circumstances.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohail Mir said the police were alerted about the incident during the morning hours, following which officers from Majitha police station rushed to the scene.

"Acting swiftly on the alert, the Majitha Station House Officer immediately reached the spot. During the preliminary inspection of the body, a gunshot injury was noticed," SSP Mir said.

The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police officials said forensic experts and technical teams are examining the crime scene and gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

SSP Mir said investigators are probing multiple angles in the case due to the location and nature of the incident.

"Since the incident occurred on a busy road, police are examining all possible angles, including personal enmity, road rage, and other potential motives," he added.

Senior officers, including SSP Sohail Mir, are personally monitoring the investigation, while police teams continue to collect technical and forensic evidence from the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)