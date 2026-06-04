India News

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 4 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Thursday dismissed Beijing's territorial claims over the state, characterising them as "nothing new" and asserting that the state remains entirely unfazed by such rhetoric.

During a visit to Shillong, Khandu emphasised that the people of Arunachal Pradesh "do not take these kinds of claims seriously". Khandu characterised China's frequent attempts to rename regions in Arunachal Pradesh as a "habit" that holds no real significance.

Also Read | Pakistan Allegedly Using Fake Sikh Identities to Fuel Anti-India Propaganda.

"This is not a new thing for us and we don't give a damn to these kinds of claims. We don't take it seriously," he said.

Addressing concerns regarding border security, the Chief Minister clarified a fundamental geographical distinction. "It is very secure, and we do not share a border with China; we share a border with Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with Tibet only".

Also Read | Zhang Yiming Net Worth: TikTok Billionaire Hits USD 92.8 Billion To Overtake Mukesh Ambani As Asia’s Second Richest Person.

Khandu rejected comparisons between the border situation of 1962 and the current era, labelling such assessments as "misleading". He highlighted the stark transformation of the region in the current "Viksit Bharat" era.

"It is very secure, and we do not share a border with China; we share a border with Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with Tibet only...Comparing the infrastructure of 1962--or that era--with the present day is quite misleading. This is 2026--the era of 'New India' and a 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat)," he said.

Border regions from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh have seen significant advancements, with recent years marking a new standard of development. Over the last 12 years, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a "massive push" to infrastructure, rendering previously remote border areas highly accessible. Infrastructure specifically designed to support the nation's armed forces has been upgraded significantly and at a rapid pace.

"Nowadays, all our border areas--starting from the main Kashmir region all the way to Arunachal Pradesh (I am referring specifically to all the northern borders)--have seen significant advancements. Particularly over the last 12 years, the way Narendra Modi has given a massive push to infrastructure development in our border regions has made them highly accessible. The infrastructure supporting our armed forces has also been upgraded significantly and at a rapid pace," said Khandu.

Khandu also underscored the region's focus on the North Eastern Council (NEC) initiatives to leverage local strengths for national progress. A key pillar of Arunachal Pradesh's economic strategy is the aggressive expansion of the hydropower sector.

The state has already attracted approximately ₹2 lakh crore in capital investments into the hydropower sector. Following the successful implementation of task forces announced at the 72nd Plenary Session of the NEC, the state plans to further expand its hydropower capacity in the coming days.

"During the 72nd Plenary Session of the North-Eastern Council (NEC), an announcement was made regarding the establishment of high-powered task forces across various sectors. Over the past year, these initiatives have been actively implemented. Consequently, the central theme today was how to effectively leverage the inherent strengths of the North-Eastern region to propel our progress towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)...In the context of Arunachal Pradesh, specifically in terms of investment, we have attracted substantial capital into the hydropower sector. Investments amounting to approximately Rs 2 lakh crore are already underway in Arunachal Pradesh. In the coming days, we intend to further expand the hydropower sector," said Khandu.

Regarding China's repeated renaming of sites within the state, the fifth such attempt having occurred recently, Khandu noted that these actions are not surprising and do not alter the ground reality.

The Chief Minister frequently cites historical treaties, such as the 1914 Shimla Convention, to highlight that there is no historical evidence supporting China's claims that the region was ever part of its territory. He has stated on multiple occasions that no Indian state directly shares a border with China; rather, the 1,200-kilometre international border in Arunachal Pradesh is with Tibet.

Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently supported this position, labelling China's attempts to invent names as "vain," "preposterous," and "mischievous".

The Indian government maintains that such "creative naming" exercises have no legal basis and do not change the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is a sovereign part of India.

The MEA has repeatedly and categorically stated that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will always remain" an integral and inalienable part of India. It emphasised that this is a self-evident fact and an "indisputable reality" that no amount of denial or "baseless claims" from Beijing can alter.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)