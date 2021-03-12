New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is his government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics and said he would approach the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it.

"It is our dream to host the 2048 Olympics. We will go to all sports bodies, the Indian Olympic Association and the Centre for it. Delhi Government will take initiative but all have to come together for it. I am sure our dream will come true," Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal said that the national capital will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048 adding that a vision has been provided for the same in the Delhi Budget.

"A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," he said.The budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16.

Reacting to Kejriwal's statement of Delhi making a bid for hosting Olympics in 2048, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had said that the Delhi Chief Minister should have discussed the matter with IOA first.

"It's a welcome step if they're thinking of it but at the same time, Arvind Kejriwal should have been in discussion with IOA first. They can send an expression of interest but bidding is a very different process. I will say it's a welcome move but Delhi alone can't stage the Olympics. Multiple cities have to be involved, there are many things involved behind any competition," Batra had said. (ANI)

