Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development Pravati Parida asserted that more than 98 lakh women received benefits from the Subhadra Scheme, and further assistance will be given on March 6 and International Women's Day on March 8.

Pravati Parida said, "We gave benefits of Subhadra Scheme to more than 98 lakh women. Our target was to give the benefits of the scheme to more than 1 crore women. On March 6, we will give assistance to more than 1,70,000 women. On 8th March, we will provide Rs 5,000 crore to 1 crore women"

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the approval of an initiative for women's empowerment, Subhadra, in the state legislative assembly in August 2024.

"I take this opportunity on this auspicious day to inform this House about the approval of a path-breaking initiative for women's empowerment, Subhadra, by the state cabinet. As decided by the state cabinet in its meeting held on August 22, 2024, at Lok Seva Bhawan, the scheme has been approved for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to the financial year 2028-29. An outlay of Rs 55,825.00 crore has been made for this initiative," a press release from the CMO said on August 24.

According to the CMO, Subhadra will transform the lives of more than 1 crore women in the state. It will cover all eligible women aged 21 years or above and less than 60 years old.

A total of Rs 10,000 per annum will be paid in two instalments of Rs 5000 each on Rakhi Purnima Day and International Women's Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get Rs 50,000 in total in five years, the CMO added.

In order to ensure transparency in providing assistance, the payment will be made directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) bank account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries.

In order to encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body and an additional incentive of Rs 500 shall be given to each of them.

"Our government is committed towards 'Antyodaya'. Hence, women from economically well-off families, government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under this scheme. Besides, women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under Subhadra," the CMO's release said. (ANI)

