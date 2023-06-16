Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): As Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region which was confirmed by the MET Director of Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed contentment over the way the situation had unfolded and thanked all agencies for working tirelessly.

Taking to Twitter Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said, "We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty. NDRF, SDRF and other agencies worked tirelessly to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone. This was possible under the guidance of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. I am grateful to the people of the state for being supportive. Now the big challenge is to restore and get life back on track, all the agencies will work on it now and we will soon achieve success in it too."

With a prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days for Gujarat, Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas over Western Railway.

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka. According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 males, 27 females and Children 15 children.

Earlier on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (ANI)

