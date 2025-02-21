New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude while meeting supporters on Friday and said that the Delhi government approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP 'blocked', in the first cabinet meeting itself.

Delhi Chief Minister also talked about the further issues which will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meetings.

Speaking to the media, the new Delhi CM said, "In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was blocked by the AAP. The scheme will soon be in the public domain... Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes."

CM Rekha Gupta also interacted with people, as a large number of them gathered outside her residence in Shalimar Bagh to greet her on Friday. People came with garlands and flower bouquets to congratulate her.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Delhi Chief Minister at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is the second woman Chief Minister belonging to the BJP in Delhi and the fourth woman Chief Minister in the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers.

Six other ministers - Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took an oath of office.

Elected from the Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Having studied at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues. As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, an NGO.

She lost the mayoral election to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023. A first-time MLA, Rekha Gupta, 50, was preferred over more senior leaders in the Delhi BJP, apparently because the party wanted a woman leader to assume the post. She is known to keep a low profile compared to some other leaders in the Delhi BJP.

Her name as the next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice.

The results of the Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8. With the BJP stressing women's empowerment, Rekha Gupta's elevation will help the party emphasise its credentials among women. She will be the only woman among the present BJP Chief Ministers. (ANI)

