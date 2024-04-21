Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed confidence that the BJP would win all the 25 seats from Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 and the state government has fulfilled 45 percent of the promises mentioned in Sankalp Patra in just 90 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma attended a public meeting in Jalore on Sunday.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court To Hear on April 22 CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "This is Modi's Guarantee. He abides by his words. We have increased the state pension by 15 percent from Rs 1000 to Rs 1150. We have increased the MSP on wheat from Rs 2275 to Rs 2400. Congress has stalled the ERCP plan of 21 districts within 90 days. PM did the work of providing water to our three districts from Tajewala Barrage. We got Rs 2400 crore from the centre to strengthen the Indira Gandhi Canal."

He further said that he was well aware of the difficulties of the people and the government would provide clean drinking water.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc's Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi: Empty Chairs on Stage for Jailed Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Opposition's Mega Rally (Watch Video).

"We have fulfilled 45 percent of the promises mentioned in our Sankalp Patra in just 90 days in Rajasthan. We will provide clean drinking water for Jalore. We will win all the 25 seats in Rajasthan. 'Ab ki Baar, Modi Sarkaar'. We will win all 12 seats in the first phase and the remaining 13 seats for which voting is on April 26," he added.

He said that BJP won 25 seats in 2014 and this would be repeated in 2024.

The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

In 2019, BJP registered a sweeping victory winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)