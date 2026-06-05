India News | We Have Undertaken Comprehensive Preparations Across All Char Dham Yatra Districts: Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the state government has undertaken several measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for the tourists.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik informed that the state government has undertaken comprehensive preparations across all districts that are part of the Char Dham Yatra route, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

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He further mentioned that the administration is conducting meetings with District Magistrates of all these districts, as well as providing specialised training to 'Aapda Mitra' (Disaster Friends) and 'Aapda Sakhi' (Disaster Sisters) volunteers.

"In view of the Char Dham Yatra, we have undertaken comprehensive preparations across all districts, especially the districts situated along the Char Dham route, such as Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi. We have been holding continuous meetings with the DMs of all these districts. Building upon our pre-disaster preparedness measures, we have also provided specialised training to our 'Aapda Mitra' (Disaster Friends) and 'Aapda Sakhi' (Disaster Sisters) volunteers," the Uttarakhand Minister said.

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Furthermore, the government has also ensured close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the Chief Minister himself personally monitoring all arrangements.

"We have also established close coordination with the Indian Army, Air Force, the NDRF, and the SDRF and conducted numerous joint meetings with them to ensure seamless coordination and preparedness for any eventuality... Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation," Kaushik added.

The Minister further stressed the government's three-pronged approach towards ensuring preparedness for the monsoon in the state.

"In view of the monsoon, we have adopted a 3-pronged approach to preparedness: measures to be taken before a disaster strikes, during a disaster, and after a disaster. We have been continuously monitoring the situation across all three phases. We have deployed our response teams to the field and have conducted several mock drills. The government is approaching disaster preparedness with the utmost seriousness," said Kaushik. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)