Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 17 (ANI): In response to the suicide of a female student in Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha Minister of Higher Education Suryabanshi Suraj assured that those responsible would face strict consequences.

"We immediately arrested the accused and sent them to court. The police seized all her personal belongings and are investigating them," Suraj stated, highlighting the urgent response from the authorities.

The Minister also spoke about the controversy regarding the university's actions, declaring, "All the sine-die notices that the university had issued for Nepali children are not right. We returned them after government interventions."

He continued, "The university appealed to the students who are outside the campus to come back. The investigation has revealed that some people have beaten up the girl, and we will take police action against them. They will not be spared."

To restore normalcy on campus, the Minister outlined measures, saying, "The students who are living outside will be brought to the campus by bus and security will be provided. We are trying to normalise the situation. Action will be taken against anyone behind the death of the student."

Earlier, KIIT University in Bhubaneswar issued a notice ordering students from Nepal to immediately vacate the campus on Monday after the dead body of the third-year B.Tech student from the neighbouring country was found at the university hostel.

According to the notice, the institute was "closed sine die for all international students from Nepal and they are directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on February 17."

Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT University told ANI, "Following the incident, a few Nepali friends of the (deceased) girl held an agitation. University authorities held a discussion with them and it was sorted out and the situation on campus was normal. Now they are going back to their homes. Based on the protest, we asked the students to leave the campus and they accepted it and left for their home."

Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli posted on social media about the incident at KIIT University.

He wrote on his Facebook account in Nepali that it has come to his attention through media and social media that a student from Nepal had died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel.

Oli said that his government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities in India. (ANI)

