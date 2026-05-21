India News | We Never Demanded Ministerial Post, TVK Invited Us to Join Govt: IUML Chief Kadher Moideen

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National President KM Kadher Moideen on Thursday said the party decided to extend unconditional support to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu to prevent the possibility of "Governor's rule" in the State.

Moideen said TVK, despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, required additional support to cross the majority mark after securing the backing of Congress, Left parties and the VCK.

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"IUML of Tamil Nadu state has decided to extend unconditional support for the formation of a government under the leadership of Vijay because they secured 108 seats and needed support to form the government," he said.

He claimed there was widespread concern among the Muslim community that failure to support the government could pave the way for Governor's rule in the state.

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"If it was not possible to form the government by the deadline fixed by the Governor, then Governor's rule could have been introduced. Governor's rule means BJP rule in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the whole Muslim community in Tamil Nadu urged us to support the formation of the government," Moideen told ANI.

He asserted that IUML did not seek any ministerial berth or conditions while extending support to the TVK-led alliance. "We never demanded any post or ministerial berth. We extended unconditional support. Later, they themselves invited us to join the ministry. It was unexpected for us," he added.

Moideen said the party convened a state committee meeting where members unanimously agreed to join the government and nominated MLA AM Shahjahan to represent IUML in the ministry. The IUML leader further clarified that the party's alliance with the DMK remains intact despite extending support to the TVK-led government.

"There is no rupture in our alliance with DMK. We continue our relationship with them. Political equations during future elections will be decided later," he said.

Praising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Moideen described him as a leader who enjoys massive public support across Tamil Nadu.

"Joseph Vijay seems to be a nice person, and he is the icon of the people of Tamil Nadu. The people are eagerly anticipating his rule, and they are ready to follow him," he said.

The remarks came after the expansion of the TVK-led Tamil Nadu cabinet, where portfolios were allocated to 23 ministers. Vijay has retained key departments including Home, Police, Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply.

Tamil Nadu also became the second State after Kerala to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the cabinet level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)