New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) "We shall see if the need arises," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday trying to end speculations about appointing a deputy following the arrest and resignation of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Man Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies of Heart Attack in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Ever since Sisodia resigned, speculations were rife about his possible replacement.

Asked whether there will be a deputy chief minister, Kejriwal said, "If the need arises, we shall see."

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Woman Slashed to Death After Failed Molestation Bid in Sangrur; 20-Year-Old Servant Arrested.

Sisodia was in charge of 18 out of 33 departments of the Delhi government, including health, finance, education and home.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire country is proud of former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and alleged they were arrested just to "stop the good work being done" in the national capital.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors, Kejriwal said, "The AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)