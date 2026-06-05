India News | 'We Should Be Extremely Thankful to Ramalinga Reddy...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): After senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy tendered his resignation as the Minister on Friday, AICC co-incharge of Karnataka, Abhishek Dutt, praised Reddy, saying that every woman is travelling free of cost across Karnataka, thanks to the Shakti scheme launched by the former Transport Minister.

Speaking to the reporters, he also slammed the BJP, claiming that the party follows the Karnataka model everywhere but doesn't deliver what they commit.

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"I think we should be extremely thankful to Ramalinga Reddy. Every woman in Karnataka is travelling all over without any money. This is the guarantee of the Congress Party. Thanks to the Congress guarantee, every person in Karnataka is benefiting. Today, the Karnataka model is being followed by the BJP everywhere. But they don't deliver what they commit; we deliver what we commit," he said.

The remarks come after Reddy resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister in the Karnataka Government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association.

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Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the High Command will hold a discussion with Reddy and Congress leader KH Muniyappa if there is dissatisfaction.

He further added that the High Command will decide who should be inducted into the Cabinet, and every MLA will abide by the decision.

"Whenever there is dissatisfaction, I am sure the Congress party leaders will talk to them, and they will try to persuade them. Both Muniyappa and Ramalinga Reddy have been staunch Congress loyalists. I am sure they will listen to the leaders, and this should be resolved amicably."

He added, "Every MLA will have an aspiration to become a minister. They will definitely request the High Command to give them a ministerial berth. But ultimately, the High Command will decide who should be inducted into the Cabinet, and everybody will abide by it."

According to the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Senior Minister and eight-time legislator Ramalinga Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party.

"I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)