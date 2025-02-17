Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): After Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army in Poonch on Sunday, a local said that we stand with the government and Indian Army.

"Pakistan ke naam mein Pak hai par uski harkatein napak hai...This is their history also...For the past several days, they have been violating the ceasefire...First, they did such an incident in Akhnoor, and now they have repeated it in Poonch today...The country is leading in the world and signing several deals, and therefore, countries like Pakistan, China, and all those that do not agree with us are not happy...We want to tell our government and our Indian Army that we stand with them...," a local told ANI.

Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector on Sunday around 11 AM, prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, Officials confirmed to ANI.

"At about 11 AM today, Pak troops opened small arms fire on their post across LC in the Poonch Sect. The fire was retaliated against appropriately by the Indian Army. No casualties on our own side," Army officials said.

No casualties were reported on the Indian side, Army sources said.

This incident comes days after the Army reaffirmed that the ceasefire agreement along the LoC remains intact, despite occasional stray firing incidents. Earlier on February 13, the Army dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), stating that the truce remains intact and is being upheld according to the understanding between the Indian and Pakistani armies.

"The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our PTLs on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place," the statement further read.

The Army further stated that minor incidents along the LoC are not uncommon and that concerns have been raised with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. It assured that the situation remains stable, is being closely monitored, and that Indian forces maintain a high level of alertness while continuing to assert dominance over the LoC.

Meanwhile, a joint search operation of Romeo Force and SOG (Special Operations Group) of Police launched in the dense forest of Mendhar town in Poonch district to trace suspicious terrorist movement in the forest region. (ANI)

