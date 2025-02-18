Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the stampede and other incidents that occurred in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, asserting that actual death toll must be revealed.

Yadav was referring to the stampede incident at Mahakumbh, which occurred on Mauni Amavasya, killing 30 people. She said that the government must hand over the bodies of the deceased to their kin.

"Because of the kind of incidents that happened, they are very condemnable. The way the administration has tried to cover it up, we just want the government to reveal the actual death toll. For those families who haven't received the bodies of their relatives, the government should hand over the bodies to them and reveal the actual death toll...we see various incidents happening...those who lost their lives, their kin must get proper ex-gratia," Yadav told ANI.

Speaking about students dropping out from primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, the SP MP said that lakhs of students are no longer enrolling in primary schools and the government must reveal numbers.

"What is the condition of primary schools in the whole state? Lakhs of students are no longer enrolling in primary schools, the government should reveal the numbers first...Netaji has always supported Hindi and spoken about promoting it, Samajwadi Party has always backed this and we will do anything to promote Hindi further," Yadav said.

Earlier today, Banerjee raised serious concerns over the management of Mahakumbh 2025, calling the event "Mrityu Kumbh" due to what she described as a lack of proper planning.

The West Bengal CM, who was addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy Ganga Maa and the significance of the Mahakumbh but strongly criticized the organisers for the inadequate arrangements resulting in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

In her statement, Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?" (ANI)

